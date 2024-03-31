New York’s ‘trash revolution’ targets overflowing waste - and the rats feasting on it

NEW YORK - New York City is iconic for its yellow taxis, pizza slices, bright lights on Broadway. And its rats.

Mountains of black garbage bags line cramped city sidewalks, a feast for the millions of rodents who call New York home.

But such unsanitary eyesores could soon be a remnant of the city’s past, with local authorities launching a “trash revolution” to clean up the streets.

Since the beginning of March, more than 200,000 food-selling businesses have been required to use hard-lidded bins to store the millions of tonnes of garbage they produce annually.

By 2026, residential buildings will also be required to use such containers, a plan inspired by the approach used in cities including Barcelona, Madrid and Buenos Aires.

A pilot program is underway in Manhattan’s northern Harlem neighborhood.

The city will eventually lose some 150,000 parking spaces – an eternal sore spot for many New Yorkers – as a result of the new container rollout, but advocates say any protest might be diluted by the pleasing results of the clean-up.

“It’s a change for me,” said Ron James, a Harlem resident. “I come in at night, and a lot of times I have to walk in the streets to avoid the rats walking on the sidewalk.”

“Now”, he added, “I’m barely seeing rats on the streets”.

Another resident, Maxwell Rodriguez, said that he is grateful his community has stopped getting fined when garbage bags end up in the street.

The hard-lidded containers should also dissuade human scavengers, who often rip open plastic bags while searching for bottles or cans to sell for cash.

The city of 8.5 million people and the millions of tourists who visit each year produce some 20 million tonnes of trash a day, more than half of it from businesses, according to City Council figures.