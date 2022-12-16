New York’s attorney-general, ex-chief of staff sued over sexual assault claim

NEW YORK – New York Attorney–General Letitia James and her former chief of staff Ibrahim Khan were sued by a former female staffer who claims Mr Khan sexually assaulted her during a 2021 fundraiser.

Ms Sofia Quintanar, Ms James’ former deputy press secretary, claims Mr Khan forcibly kissed her at a political fundraiser in November 2021, where Ms James was slated to give a speech.

Ms Quintanar, who was no longer employed by Ms James at the time of the alleged assault, filed her complaint on Thursday in state court in Manhattan.

Ms Quintanar sued under a New York law that allows victims of sexual abuse to seek monetary damages no matter how long ago the alleged acts occurred. So, even though there is a one-year statute of limitations on assault claims, because Mr Khan is accused of a sexual offense, New York’s Adult Survivors Act allows the suit to be filed.

Alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, former president Donald Trump and billionaire Leon Black have also used the law to file lawsuits.

The Attorney-General’s Office went to great lengths to protect Mr Khan, deflecting press reports by calling the truthful allegations against him rumours and misleading reporters as to the reasons for his absence, Ms Quintanar claimed.

“We took the allegations brought to our office seriously and engaged in decisive, prompt, and appropriate action,” Ms James’ office said in a statement. Mr Khan didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Ms Quintanar and Mr Khan, her former boss in Ms James’ office, were both at the fundraiser when he asked to speak to her alone, according to the lawsuit. When he kissed her, Mr Khan “shoved his tongue down her throat”, according to the complaint.

While she alleges she “feared that Khan could end her career in politics and government”, Ms Quintanar said she later applied for a job on Ms James’ re-election campaign, saying she put aside her concerns about Mr Khan to get the job.

Nevertheless, Mr Khan “personally interfered” with her application, eventually “killing” her job prospects to return to work with Ms James, according to the complaint.

Ms Quintanar later spoke to officials in Ms James’ office about the alleged assault and claims she later learned Mr Khan was allowed to “resign” from his position and “hide his unlawful conduct”.

Ms Quintanar claims Ms James is liable for the negligent hiring and supervising of Mr Khan, as well as continuing to employ him after learning that at least one other former staffer for Ms James were also allegedly sexually assaulted by him. She sued Mr Khan for assault and sexual battery.

“With the filing of this complaint, I hope to increase the visibility and strength of women of colour having a voice in the #MeToo movement,” Ms Quintanar said in a statement. “We are less likely to come forward in these situations because those in positions of power have historically thought less of us.” BLOOMBERG