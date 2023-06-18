New York’s air quality deteriorates to unhealthy

Pedestrians walk amid heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada on the Brooklyn Heights promenade in New York on June 7. PHOTO: NYTIMES
NEW YORK – New York City’s air quality deteriorated early on Sunday as smoke from wild fires in Canada returned to the US East Coast.

The air quality as at 12am New York time on Sunday was rated as unhealthy, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow map.

The reading means people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should avoid strenuous outdoor activities. 

Still, the smog isn’t likely to reach the intensity seen in the previous week, when smoky air turned the Manhattan skyline orange. Air quality is forecast to return to moderate levels later Sunday and Monday, according to AirNow. BLOOMBERG

