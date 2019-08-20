New York police officer fired for deadly 2014 chokehold on Eric Garner

In this photo taken on May 13, 2019, Daniel Pantaleo leaves his house in Staten Island. Pantaleo was suspended earlier this in August after a departmental judge ruled that the officer should be fired.
In this photo taken on May 13, 2019, Daniel Pantaleo leaves his house in Staten Island. Pantaleo was suspended earlier this in August after a departmental judge ruled that the officer should be fired.PHOTO: AP
Published
19 min ago

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - The white New York Police Department officer who used a deadly chokehold on Eric Garner while trying to arrest him in 2014, giving rise to the Black Lives Matter movement, was fired on Monday (Aug 19), Commissioner James O'Neill said.

The officer, Daniel Pantaleo, was suspended earlier this month after a departmental judge ruled that the officer should be fired. He had previously been on desk duty since he was seen in widely viewed cellphone videos using a banned chokehold on Garner on a Staten Island sidewalk during an attempted arrest.

Police believed Garner was selling loose, untaxed cigarettes.

Topics: 

Branded Content