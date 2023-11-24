New York mayor denies sex assault claim amid flurry of last-minute suits

NEW YORK - New York City mayor Eric Adams has been accused of sexually assaulting a female coworker 30 years ago, US media reported on Nov 23, as the northern state sees a flurry of such suits filed ahead of a statute of limitations deadline.

The Democratic mayor “vigorously” denies the claim, his office said, arguing he does not know the plaintiff and would never cause anyone physical harm.

The civil suit, first reported by The Messenger news site, alleges the plaintiff “was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York.”

In the filing, the woman whose name has not been revealed, is seeking a trial and at least US$5 million (S$6.7 million) in relief, according to The Messenger.

“The mayor does not know who this person is. If they ever met, he doesn’t recall it,” a City hall spokesperson said, in a statement.

“But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim.”

The suit was submitted under the New York Adult Survivors Act, a law passed last year that opened a one-year window for sexual assault claims to be filed that otherwise happened too far in the past to litigate. That window expires on Nov 23.

Sexual assault lawsuits were also filed on Nov 22 against US actor Jamie Foxx and Guns N’ Roses front man Axl Rose.

Nov 22’s suits follow a rape complaint against rapper Sean Combs, filed the previous week by R&B singer Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura.