New York City subways snarled by downpour as flooding hinders commutes

NEW YORK – Multiple New York City subway lines were shut in Brooklyn on Friday morning after torrential rain pelted the metropolitan area, prompting warnings about flooding in the city, as well as Long Island, Connecticut and New Jersey.

New York City Transit announced Friday that 2, 3, 4, 5 and L train service was suspended in Brooklyn because of water on the tracks.

The rain is coming from a slow-moving pressure system moving up the mid-Atlantic coast, drawing water out of the ocean.

Social media users in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, posted videos on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing flooded streets on Friday.

New York City officials urged residents in basement apartments to seek higher ground.

In September 2021, more than 40 people died across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut when the region saw flash floods in areas because of the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

In New York City, many flood victims were people living in basement apartments who were unable to escape the rising water. BLOOMBERG