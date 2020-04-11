New York City public schools to remain closed for rest of school year: Mayor

NEW YORK (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Saturday (April 11) that public schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year as the city battles the outbreak of coronavirus.

"Having to tell you that we cannot bring our schools back for the remainder of this school year is painful, but I can also tell you it is the right thing to do," he told a news conference.

De Blasio had ordered public schools shut beginning March 16 to curb the spread of Covid-19, with an initial goal of re-opening by April 20.

But the mayor said it soon became clear that date goal was unrealistic as the city emerged as a major US coronavirus hot spot.

“It’s the right thing to do,” he said. “It clearly will help us save lives.”

New York is the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in the United States. As of April 10, the city had 94,409 cases and 5,429 deaths.

Though there are signs that the outbreak is slowing, New York city will remain in “widespread community transmission” well into May and possibly longer.

Even if the spread slows, many social distancing elements must continue to prevent a resurgence of the virus, according to the mayor.

The plan to continue remote learning will include: making sure all students have Internet-enabled digital devices by the end of April; expanding a parent helpline and technical support, new online activities and programmes; ensuring eligible seniors can graduate on time; and forming a plan to re-open in September and “combat learning loss”.

