New York City police identify device outside mayor Mamdani’s home as explosive

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani holds a press conference at the New York City Office of Emergency Management in Brooklyn, New York City, on Jan 25.

New York City Police said on March 8 a device that was ignited and thrown during protests outside Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home over the weekend was an explosive that could have caused serious injury or death.

The device, a jar filled with nuts, bolts and screws and wrapped in black tape with a fuse, was thrown by a counterprotester on March 7 outside Gracie Mansion, but it extinguished itself before any explosion, according to a statement from New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch. Two people were in custody, Ms Tisch said.

The device was one of two that were thrown during the protests, which were led by two opposing groups, according to police. The second device was still being examined, Ms Tisch said.

Far-right activist Jake Lang led a protest on March 7 outside Gracie Mansion - where Mr Mamdani lives with his wife - against a purported Islamic “takeover” of New York City and against public prayer by Muslims. Ms Tisch said at a press conference on March 7 that she did not believe Mr Mamdani and his wife were home at the time.

In a statement on March 8, Mr Mamdani condemned Mr Lang’s protest but said the violence that followed it was more disturbing.

“Violence at a protest is never acceptable,” Mr Mamdani said. “The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are.”

Mr Lang’s protest, which consisted of about 20 people, was opposed by a far larger counterprotest of 125 people aimed at running “Nazis” out of New York, Ms Tisch said at a press conference on March 7. Police said Mr Emir Balat, 18, was among the counterprotesters before he lit and threw the device.

The device rolled near police before it extinguished itself, Ms Tisch said on March 7. Mr Balat ran after throwing it and eventually lit and dropped a second device in the street, according to Mr Tisch.

Bicyclists and a NYPD vehicle outside Gracie Mansion in the Upper East Side neighbourhood of Manhattan in New York City, USA. PHOTO: REUTERS

Mr Balat and another man, whom police on March 8 identified as Mr Ibrahim Kayumi, were arrested at the scene, Ms Tisch said. New York police are working with the FBI and the US Department of Justice on the investigation.

Ms Tisch said on March 7 there was no immediate indication the incident was related to the US attack on Iran, but that authorities were still investigating. REUTERS