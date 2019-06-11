New York City helicopter crash a 'big tragedy': Trump

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - A helicopter made a crash landing onto the roof of a midtown Manhattan skyscraper on Monday (June 10), killing at least one person and sending a plume of smoke skyward from the top of the building.

The crash occurred shortly before 2pm on a rainy, foggy day at the 750-foot AXA Equitable Center at 787 Seventh Avenue. Dozens of emergency vehicles swarmed the busy area, a few blocks north of Times Square.

The person killed is "presumed" to be the pilot, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference. No injuries, either to people in the building or on the ground, have been reported, he said.

"Thank God for that," de Blasio said. "This could have been a much worse incident."

The mayor said the cause was unknown but that there was no indication that the crash was an "act of terrorism". It was not clear if the weather was a contributing factor.

The chopper took off from a heliport on Manhattan's east side and crash-landed on the building 11 minutes later, emergency officials said.

The site is about half a mile from Trump Tower, where US President Donald Trump maintains an apartment. The area has been under a temporary flight restriction since his election in November 2016.

A fire that broke out on the roof was quickly brought under control, the fire department said. The building was evacuated after the crash.

Trump called New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was at the scene soon after the crash, to offer assistance if needed, the governor's office said.

"Phenomenal job by our GREAT First Responders who are currently on the scene," Trump said on Twitter after being briefed on the crash. "The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all."

The AXA Equitable Center was built in 1985 and includes more than 50 floors. A roof helipad is not listed as one of the building's amenities on its website.