New York City gets its first big snowfall of the season

People making their way during a snowfall at Times Square in New York City, on Dec 14..

NEW YORK – Central Park was under a canvas of snow on the morning of Dec 14, with its trees, meadows and pathways frosted in a wintry icing after New York City’s first big snowfall of the season.

The snow fell across the city overnight, picking up steadily in the early morning hours before beginning to taper off from the west around mid-morning.

The US National Weather Service offices in New York and New Jersey issued winter weather advisories through Dec 14 afternoon.

Winter storm warnings were also in effect for much of New Jersey and south-east Pennsylvania, where up to 15cm of heavy snow was expected to accumulate.

The snow felt significant in a city that has received below-normal snowfall in recent years.

Pigeons fly over people on a snow day in Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Dec 14. PHOTO: AFP

As of 7am, 2.8cm of snow had fallen at Belvedere Castle in Central Park, the official National Weather Service measuring station for the city. That made Dec 14 the earliest date of the season since Dec 2, 2019, that more than 2.5cm of snow had accumulated in Central Park. Forecasters expect up to 10cm of snow to accumulate there on Dec 14.

At Kennedy International Airport, 6.6cm of snow had accumulated by 7am, and there was 4.3cm of accumulation at LaGuardia Airport.

In a typical winter, the Central Park site records nearly 76cm of snow, according to the 30-year average from the weather service. In recent seasons, totals have not come close to that.

Only a little more than a foot was recorded last winter, which was more than the 19cm measured at the site the winter before, and the scant 5.8cm the winter before that.

The snow overnight came as a cold, fast-moving storm barreled across the Mid-Atlantic region. Places across Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania had received between 5cm and 1 ft of snow by Dec 14 morning.

The system is expected to exit the region by Dec 14 afternoon, brushing parts of southern New England before moving offshore over the Atlantic Ocean by Dec 14 evening, said meteorologist with the Weather Prediction Center, Frank Pereira.

The system brought with it “a shot of cold air,” Mr Pereira said, and on Dec 15 temperatures across the Mid-Atlantic are forecast to plummet to below normal.

In New York City on Dec 15 morning, temperatures are expected to be in the teens, according to Mr Dominic Ramunni, a meteorologist at the weather service office in Upton, New York. With the wind, he said, it might feel like the temperature is in the single digits.

A father and son building a snowman at Columbus Circle in New York City on Dec 14. PHOTO: AFP

“People are going to get a real blast of winter,” he said.

By Dec 16, temperatures across the Mid-Atlantic are expected to be seasonal, and could potentially rise to above normal by Dec 17. NYTIMES