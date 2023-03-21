New York City braces for Trump indictment after ex-president calls for protests

NEW YORK - Workers erected barricades around a Manhattan courthouse on Monday as New York City braced for a possible indictment of former US president Donald Trump over an alleged hush-money payment to a porn star during his 2016 campaign.

The barriers went up in preparation for what would be the first-ever criminal case against any US president, two days after he urged his followers on social media to protest what he said was his looming arrest.

In his call for protests, Mr Trump raised concerns for law enforcement that supporters might engage in violence similar to the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol in Washington.

Fearing a trap, however, several far-right grassroots groups have opted not to heed his call, security analysts said.

A grand jury, which heard further testimony on Monday, could bring charges as soon as this week for arranging payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. Mr Trump, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the White House again in 2024, had predicted he would be arrested on Tuesday.

On Monday, the grand jury heard from a witness, lawyer Robert Costello, who said Mr Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen had handled the hush-money payments without the former president’s involvement.

“Michael Cohen decided on his own - that’s what he told us - on his own, to see if he could take care of this,” Mr Costello told reporters after testifying to the grand jury at Mr Trump’s lawyers’ request.

Mr Cohen, who testified twice before the grand jury, has said publicly that Mr Trump directed him to make the payments on his behalf.

An indictment could hurt Mr Trump’s comeback attempt. Some 44 per cent of Republicans say he should drop out of the presidential race if he is indicted, according to a seven-day Reuters/Ipsos poll that concluded on Monday.

The investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is one of several legal challenges facing Mr Trump. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal campaign finance violations tied to his arranging payments to Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, and another woman in exchange for their silence about affairs they claimed with Mr Trump.

Mr Trump has denied that any such affairs took place.

No sign of unrest

New York Mayor Eric Adams told reporters police were monitoring social media and keeping an eye out for “inappropriate actions” in the city. The New York Police Department said there were no known credible threats.

On Monday afternoon, police, two people carrying signs that said “Arrest Trump” and “Trump is Over” lingered on the courthouse steps.

If charged, Mr Trump would likely have to travel from his Florida home for fingerprinting and other processing. Law enforcement officials met on Monday to discuss the logistics, several media outlets reported.