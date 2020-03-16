New York bars, restaurants to be take-out only; CDC says mass gatherings in US should be scrapped

NEW YORK (AFP, BLOOMBERG) - New York on Sunday (March 15) ordered all its bars and restaurants to close except for take-outs, in the latest dramatic shutdown as authorities worldwide struggle to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

"I will sign an Executive Order limiting restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery," city mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement, calling for "a wartime mentality."

"Nightclubs, movie theatres, small theatre houses, and concert venues must all close," he said.

New York has already banned gatherings of more than 500 people, including in Broadway theatres.

Meanwhile, in the most extreme effort yet to slow the march of the virus in the US, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday recommended that events of 50 people or more not be held for about two months.

For the next eight weeks, organisers should cancel or postpone in-person events of that size throughout the US, the agency said on its website Sunday. When feasible, organisers could modify events to be virtual.

“This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus,” the CDC said.

The advisory doesn’t apply to the day-to-day operation of organisations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses – although many of those entities have taken steps of their own.

Instead, events such as conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies should be avoided, the CDC said.

US authorities are focusing on “flattening the curve” of the Covid-19 virus’s spread, to prevent hospitals and other health care facilities from becoming overwhelmed.

Some 3,461 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the US, with 64 deaths. While that’s a fraction of the incidence of seasonal flu, authorities expect the figures to jump as testing becomes more available in the coming days.

“Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing,” the CDC said.

Vice-President Mike Pence said on Sunday at a press briefing that updated guidance on public gatherings would be coming on Monday. It’s unclear if the CDC advisory supersedes that guidance.