New York apartment tower explosion kills one, injures 14

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM FDNY RESPONSE VIDEOS/FACEBOOK

NEW YORK CITY – An explosion tore through a 17-storey residential tower in New York’s Bronx borough early on Jan 24, killing one person and injuring at least 14 others as fire engulfed three floors, the city’s fire department said.

The blast struck shortly after midnight at 3485 Bivona Street. Flames spread rapidly across multiple apartments on the 15th, 16th and 17th floors of the building in the northern section of the city.

One resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second resident in critical condition was transported to Jacobi Medical Center, along with a firefighter who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Eleven additional residents with non-life-threatening injuries were taken to hospitals in the area. One person declined medical treatment.

Fire officials are investigating reports of a gas leak that may have triggered the explosion. The cause remains under investigation as operations continue.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ BLOOMBERG

