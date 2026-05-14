New trial ordered for US lawyer Murdaugh convicted of murdering wife, son

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Alex Murdaugh admitted stealing, embezzling and lying about his drug habit, which his attorneys said cost US$50,000 (S$63,620) a week.

WASHINGTON – A US court on May 13 overturned the conviction of a prominent lawyer serving a life sentence for killing his wife and son in a sensational case that drew national attention.

Alex Murdaugh, 57, scion of an elite family of judges and attorneys, was denied a fair trial because a court clerk influenced the jury, the South Carolina Supreme Court said.

Murdaugh was found guilty in March 2023 of shooting his son Paul, 22, with a shotgun and his wife, Maggie, 52, with an assault rifle on the family’s sprawling hunting estate in June 2021.

The state Supreme Court, in a unanimous ruling, tossed out Murdaugh’s murder conviction and ordered a retrial.

Jurors who were questioned following Murdaugh’s trial reported that the court clerk, Ms Rebecca Hill, had told them to closely watch his “body language” during his testimony and “not to be fooled” by evidence presented by his attorneys, the court said.

“Hill placed her fingers on the scales of justice, thereby denying Murdaugh his right to a fair trial by an impartial jury,” the justices said.

“We have no choice but to reverse the denial of Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial due to Hill’s improper external influence on the jury.”

In ordering a new trial, the court also said the presiding judge at his murder trial had allowed too much evidence of Murdaugh’s financial crimes to be presented to the jury.

Murdaugh is also currently serving a 40-year prison sentence for financial crimes.

According to prosecutors, Murdaugh shot his wife and son after realising his years of stealing millions of dollars from his law firm and from clients to feed his hidden opioid addiction were about to go public.

Murdaugh testified in his own defence at his trial.

He admitted stealing, embezzling and lying about his drug habit, which his attorneys said cost US$50,000 (S$63,620) a week, but denied killing his wife and son.

Evidence from his son’s cell phone indicated, however, that Murdaugh was the only person with his wife and son at the estate’s dog kennels several minutes before they were killed.

His televised trial captivated viewers nationwide and Netflix and HBO rushed out docu-dramas on the case. AFP