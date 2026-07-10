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New Mexico says US Justice Dept hindering probe of former Epstein ranch

New Mexico Attorney-General Raul Torrez said the Justice Department had failed to respond to a state request in February for unredacted files containing names of individuals essential to the probe.

SANTA FE, New Mexico - New Mexico’s top law enforcement official on July 9 accused the US Department of Justice (DOJ) of hindering the state’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein by withholding unredacted files on the late sex offender.

The Democratic-run state re-opened an investigation in February into activities at Epstein’s former ranch south of state capital Santa Fe, where he is accused of abusing women and girls for nearly three decades.

Nearly five months into the investigation, New Mexico Attorney-General Raul Torrez has yet to announce any results.

Political pressure to release US Department of Justice files on Epstein has dogged President Donald Trump during his second term. He has suggested the country move on from investigating the late financier’s crimes.

In a June 30 letter to Acting US Attorney Todd Blanche, Torrez said the Justice Department had failed to respond to a state request in February for unredacted files containing names of Epstein survivors, witnesses, co-conspirators and other individuals essential to the New Mexico probe.

In a statement on July 9 , Torrez said the delay, which has now lasted 130 days, was “unreasonable under any rule of reason”.

In response, a US Justice Department spokesperson said the agency responded to the New Mexico request in June.

“The DOJ reiterates that it welcomes New Mexico undertaking additional investigation of the Zorro Ranch and stands ready to provide necessary assistance with New Mexico’s investigation,” the spokesperson said, adding that the agency was ready to investigate and possibly prosecute any federal crimes the New Mexico investigation uncovered.

In March, Torrez said investigators faced significant obstacles in the Zorro Ranch probe.

He cited the years that had passed since Epstein’s alleged crimes, possible deterioration or disappearance of evidence at the ranch which was sold in 2023, and possible jurisdictional issues surrounding any potential prosecutions. REUTERS