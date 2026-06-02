New Mexico Epstein commission makes first subpoenas

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A drone view shows Zorro Ranch, where Jeffrey Epstein and his acquaintances are accused of sexually abusing women and girls.

SANTA FE, New Mexico – Legislators from the US state of New Mexico probing Jeffrey Epstein on June 1 said they have issued their first subpoenas, calling for evidence on the late sex offender from 14 entities including federal law enforcement agencies, the state governor’s office and a Santa Fe scientific institute.

The New Mexico Truth Commission, in its second meeting since it was set up in February, also heard testimony from Rachel Benavidez, a survivor of alleged sexual abuse at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch, as well as family members of the late Virginia Giuffre, another survivor.

The commission was established following the Justice Department’s release of millions of Epstein-related files that shed new light on activities at the ranch.

State Representative Andrea Reeb, a member of the bi-partisan committee, said the investigation would seek information on how state and federal agencies failed with regards to Epstein before subpoenaing individuals.

“Let’s say, for example, we decide to pull in the former attorney general, we need to have that information of what their office has in order to properly question them,” Reeb told reporters after the meeting.

Among those the Truth Commission subpoenaed were Deutsche Bank, the FBI, the New Mexico Department of Justice, the New Mexico State Land Commission, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and the Santa Fe Institute, a scientific foundation in the state’s capitol, according to New Mexico Representative Andrea Romero, chair of the group. REUTERS