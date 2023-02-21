New legislation to elevate Asean’s status in US, send signal of closer engagement

WASHINGTON - New legislation in the United States will raise the formal status of Asean to bring it in line with other regional groupings like the European Union, in a move that will pave the way for closer cooperation between the country and Asean.

The Partner with Asean Act, expected to be signed soon by President Joe Biden, would authorise the designation of the South-east Asian grouping as an international organisation with diplomatic privileges and immunities consistent with the International Organisations Immunities Act.

It is intended to underscore US respect for Asean centrality, and establish a legal framework to allow the US and Asean to explore new areas of cooperation.

The Act was co-authored by Democrat Congressman Joaquin Castro from Texas and Republican Congresswoman Young Kim from California. Both sit on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Mr Castro is also the founder and co-chair of the House US-Asean Caucus.

Besides bipartisan political support, the Act has drawn endorsement from a range of organisations including the powerful US Chamber of Commerce in Washington DC.

The legislation is not necessarily a game changer, but a technical formality. In practice, Asean is already treated on a par with other similar regional groups such as the EU and the African Union. This Act formalises that status and sends a signal of closer engagement.

Analysts and observers say the legislation is overdue.

Mr Castro told The Straits Times in an e-mail: “The US-Asean relationship is strong and moving in a positive direction.”

“Providing Asean with routine diplomatic privileges and immunities under US law is an important part of that process of improving relations,” he wrote.

“It is my hope that the Partner with Asean Act will underscore US respect for Asean centrality and establish a strong legal framework that allows us to explore new areas of cooperation.”

The US Chamber of Commerce has been calling for more US economic engagement with Asean, and improvements to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) launched by the US in May 2022.

Though widely welcomed in the Indo-Pacific, the IPEF was also seen as not quite making up for the US’ abrupt unilateral pullout from the ambitious Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) under then President Donald Trump in 2017.

“Today we have trade deals with 20 countries, and it has been 10 years since we’ve added a single new partner to that list,” said Ms Suzanne Clark, president and chief executive of the US Chamber of Commerce, on Jan 12 at the chamber’s State of American Business event.

“Meanwhile, other countries have inked 100 new trade deals without us,” she added. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: If you are standing still, you are falling behind.”