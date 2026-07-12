New heat wave blasts US, could break records

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Temperatures in some areas in the United States were expected to hit 43 deg C over the weekend.

WASHINGTON - Some 44 million Americans were under a heat wave warning on July 11 as temperatures in the Rocky Mountains and northern plains of the United States were expected to hit 43 deg C over the weekend.

The temperatures, well above seasonal averages, could break records, the National Weather Service warned. Salt Lake City, in particular, was expected to experience unprecedented heat.

“Dangerous heat is expected to unfold through the weekend with triple digit highs and potential for daily maximum temperature records both days,” the service’s Weather Prediction Center said on July 11.

On July 12, the hottest day, the mercury was expected to reach between 37.7 deg C and 43.3 deg C in several northern states including Montana and North Dakota.

The blistering heat also has hindered efforts to fight massive wildfires raging in Colorado and Utah.

The weather was also broiling the south-eastern United States, including Miami, which was hosting the July 11 England-Norway World Cup quarterfinal match.

Just a week ago, the eastern United States was gripped by another heat wave that pushed temperatures to around 40 deg C in New York and Philadelphia.

Around the world, heat waves are becoming more common and intense due to climate change, primarily caused by the burning of coal, oil and gas and emission of greenhouse gases.

Western Europe experienced its hottest June on record. The heat wave left more than 1,300 people dead across the region, according to the World Health Organization.

In France this weekend, the Eiffel Tower and other Paris landmarks announced early closures as a quarter of the country was sweltering under the third heat wave to hit the country since May. AFP