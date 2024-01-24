New Hampshire primary voters split on whether Trump should be president if convicted: Exit polls

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire - Voters in New Hampshire’s Republican presidential primary on Jan 23 were sharply divided over whether Donald Trump would be fit for office if convicted of a crime.

It is a sign the former president’s legal troubles could dog him in any general election matchup with President Joe Biden.

Early exit polls showed that 50 per cent of Republican primary voters said Trump would be fit for the presidency if convicted of a crime, while 47 per cent said he would not be fit to serve if convicted, according to the preliminary results of an exit poll conducted on Jan 23 by Edison Research.

The exit polls also showed that 49 per cent of New Hampshire primary voters do not think Mr Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election, a false claim perpetuated by Trump since he lost it.

They showed 69 per cent of Republican primary voters said the economy was either poor or not good, an area where Mr Biden has struggled to highlight improvements during his administration.

Republicans made up a smaller share of voters in the primary relative to the state’s 2016 Republican contest in the state, the exit polls showed.

Some 47 per cent of voters considered themselves Republican, compared to 55 per cent in the 2016 primary.

Eight per cent said they considered themselves Democrats, compared to 3 per cent in 2016. The share of independents was little changed at 45 per cent.

Most polling stations in the state close at 7pm (8am Singapore time, Jan 24) but some remain open until 8pm.

Mrs Nikki Haley looked to keep her White House hopes alive in New Hampshire by slowing Trump’s march to the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and scoring enough support to keep her campaign going in bigger, more diverse US states.

Trump had a record-setting victory in Iowa’s first-in-the-nation contest last week. New Hampshire is only the second state to hold a Republican presidential nominating contest.

A resounding win in New Hampshire would help propel Trump to secure the party’s nomination despite multiple criminal counts against him, two impeachments and his chaotic 2017-2021 presidency.