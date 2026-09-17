New California law mandates AI performer disclosure in ads

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The legislation was drafted in part by SAG-AFTRA, the union representing actors, which has long campaigned against the use of avatars in film and television.

LOS ANGELES – Advertisers must disclose use of AI-generated performers to consumers in California under a new law signed on Sept 16 by the state’s governor.

The legislation is the latest effort by the largest US state economy to tame the power of a technology that many Americans consider to be running away.

Under the new law, advertisers who use performers generated by artificial intelligence in any video or audio advertisement will have to explicitly say so to viewers and listeners.

“Californians deserve to know when the person selling them something isn’t a person at all,” Governor Gavin Newsom said after signing the Bill into law.

“Here in California, we’re building on our nation-leading AI regulations and putting common sense guardrails in place to protect consumers, performers, and promote stronger transparency.”

The legislation was drafted in part by SAG-AFTRA, the union representing actors, which has long campaigned against the use of avatars in film and television.

The Bill “gives consumers greater transparency by making clear when they are seeing synthetics rather than human performers”, said the union’s director and chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

“This is an important step in the broader effort to protect consumers from deceptive AI practices, and to ensure that AI technology isn’t used at the expense of human creativity and consent.”

The use of AI has become a major issue in Hollywood. Writers and performers have previously gone on strike in part over fears that studios might opt to use the technology to churn out content, dispensing with humans.

While the federal government under US President Donald Trump has taken a hands-off approach to AI – and to tech regulation in general – California has begun to police it more aggressively.

In September, the state became the first in the nation to enact a law prohibiting social media companies from offering addictive features to users under 16 years old. AFP