Trump warns Iran to never, ever threaten the US again or it will suffer the consequences

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump on Sunday (July 22) warned Iranian President Hassan Rouhani not to threaten the United States again, after Rouhani cautioned Trump about pursuing hostile policies against Teheran.

"Never, ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before," Trump said in a Twitter post.

Rouhani on Sunday said "war with Iran is the mother of all wars", but did not rule out peace between the two countries.

"We are no longer a country that will stand for your demented words of violence & death," Trump tweeted. "Be cautious!" he added.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo launched a rhetorical assault on Iran's leaders, comparing them to a "mafia" and promising unspecified backing for Iranians unhappy with their government.

Pompeo, in a California speech to a largely Iranian-American audience, dismissed Rouhani and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who negotiated a nuclear deal with the United States and five other countries, as "merely polished front men for the ayatollahs' international con artistry."

Trump withdrew in May from the 2015 nuclear accord designed to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Iran "is run by something that resembles the mafia more than a government," Pompeo said, citing what he called Iranian leaders' vast wealth and corruption.

Trump's tweet and Pompeo's speech were the latest steps in a communications offensive launched by the Trump administration that is meant to foment unrest in Iran and help pressure its government to end its nuclear program and support of militant groups.

The offensive is meant to work in concert with severe economic sanctions that Washington plans to reimpose in the coming months, including on Teheran's oil exports, its principal revenue generator.