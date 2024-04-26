Net neutrality rules restored by US agency, reversing Trump

WASHINGTON - The US Federal Communications Commission voted 3-2 on April 25 to reinstate landmark net neutrality rules and reassume regulatory oversight of broadband Internet rescinded under former president Donald Trump.

The commission voted along party lines to finalise a proposal first advanced in October 2023 to reinstate open Internet rules adopted in 2015 and re-establish the commission’s broadband authority.

FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel said the agency “believes every consumer deserves Internet access that is fast, open, and fair.”

“The last FCC threw this authority away and decided broadband needed no supervision,” she said.

Net neutrality refers to the principle that Internet service providers should enable access to all content and applications regardless of the source, and without favouring or blocking particular products or websites.

The FCC said it was also using its new authority to order the US units of China Telecom, China Unicom and China Mobile to discontinue broadband Internet access services in the US.

The FCC said it was requiring the Chinese carriers to discontinue services within 60 days of the effective date of the order.

Ms Rosenworcel noted the FCC has taken similar actions against Chinese telecom companies in the past using existing authority.

Reinstating the net neutrality rules has been a priority for President Joe Biden, who signed a July 2021 executive order encouraging the FCC to reinstate net neutrality rules adopted under Democratic president Barack Obama.