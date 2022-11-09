Nervous supporters and nail-bitingly close races in US midterm elections

ATLANTA – The opening emcee at Georgia incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock’s election night party on Tuesday was upbeat, as were Mr Warnock’s supporters: a diverse crowd full of union leaders, students from historically black colleges, finely dressed seniors and professionals in suits.

“We did not come here for a run-off, we came here for victory. This is a victory party,” said the speaker, to loud cheers and applause.

But their hope that Mr Warnock would decisively defeat his Republican opponent Herschel Walker, averting the need for a state-mandated run-off election in December, did not materialise.

Instead, the two candidates were neck and neck throughout Tuesday night, the small gap between them widening or narrowing as more counties reported their results.

At times, the difference narrowed to fewer than 1,000 votes, and the race remained too close to call at the time of writing, at about 2am on Wednesday in Georgia.

The state’s hotly contested Senate race was one of the most closely watched ones in Tuesday’s midterm elections, given its ability to determine which party gets control of the Senate.

But it was far from the only tight race. In Pennsylvania, Democrat John Fetterman maintained a slim lead over his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz in their race for the Senate seat, but the contest was close throughout.

In Arizona, the Senate race between Democrat Mark Kelly and Republican Blake Masters was also too close to call.

The mood started off ebullient at Mr Warnock’s party in a hotel ballroom in downtown Atlanta, capital of Georgia, with supporters frequently breaking into dancing and cheers whenever television screens showed early positive results for Mr Warnock.