Recent near misses at airports raise fresh questions for US air regulator

New York – US air safety regulators are facing fresh questions following recent near crashes at American airports, further challenging an aviation industry ramp-up in response to rising travel demand.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is already facing questions after it ordered a temporary grounding of planes nationally in January for the first time since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, due to problems with a safety alert system.

At a Senate hearing last Wednesday, acting FAA chief Billy Nolen was presented with a simulation video of a Feb 4 incident at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in which a FedEx cargo plane nearly collided with a Southwest Airlines passenger jet that was about to take off.

Mr Nolen said the incident remains under investigation, adding “we’ll go where the facts take us”.

There have been at least two other near misses that have garnered national attention in recent weeks.

On Jan 13, an American Airlines jet taking off from New York’s JFK International Airport en route for London crossed a runway without air traffic control clearance.

It came within 427m of a Delta Air Lines jet heading to the Dominican Republic, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The NTSB last Tuesday announced a probe into a third episode, a Dec 18 United Airlines flight that lost altitude after departing from Hawaii, before recovering and travelling safely.

The flight got to within 240m of crashing into the Pacific Ocean, according to media reports, which came out weeks after the incident.

No one was injured in any of the three events.

But several lawmakers have flagged the issues in recent hearings on Capitol Hill, with the House Transportation chairman, Representative Sam Graves, saying that the JFK near miss shows that US aviation is “in need of urgent attention”.

The incidents come as the FAA also faces scrutiny following the Jan 11 temporary grounding of planes, which was caused by problems with the Notice to Air Missions system.

Mr Nolen told the Senate panel last Wednesday that the agency had made changes to prevent another outage, but that a meaningful system upgrade would not be ready before 2025.