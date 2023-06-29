National Geographic lays off its last staff writers: Report

National Geographic magazine is said to have laid off its last staff writers, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The job cuts are part of cost-cutting measures by the magazine’s parent company, Walt Disney. According to the Post, 19 editorial employees were notified in April of the impending terminations.

Several staff writers, such as Mr Craig Welch and Ms Nina Strochlic, confirmed the news on Twitter on Wednesday.

“I’ve been so lucky. I got to work with incredible journalists and tell important, global stories,” Mr Welch, a former senior writer, said in his Twitter post. “It has been an honour.”

Ms Strochlic described her time working for the iconic yellow-framed magazine as “an epic run”.

“My colleagues and I were unbelievably lucky to be the last-ever class of staff writers – certainly the coolest job I’ll ever have, and possibly among the coolest to ever exist,” she said in her Twitter post.