Nasa's big, new moon rocket begins roll-out en route to launch pad tests

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA (REUTERS) - Nasa's next-generation moon rocket began a highly anticipated, slow-motion journey out of its assembly plant en route to the launch pad in Florida on Thursday (March 17) for a final round of tests in the coming weeks that will determine how soon the spacecraft can fly.

Roll-out of the 32-storey-tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and its Orion crew capsule marks a key milestone in US plans for renewed lunar exploration after years of setbacks, and the public's first glimpse of a space vehicle more than a decade in development.

The process of moving the 5.75-million-pound SLS-Orion spacecraft out of its Kennedy Space Centre Vehicle Assembly Building began shortly after 5.30pm EDT (5.30am Singapore time Friday) under clear skies at Cape Canaveral. A nearly full moon rose about 90 minutes later.

The SLS-Orion, which cost some US$37 billion (S$50.09 billion) to develop including ground systems, constitutes the backbone of the Nasa's Artemis programme, aimed at returning astronauts to the moon and establishing a long-term lunar colony as a precursor to eventual human exploration of Mars.

The megarocket - standing taller than the Statue of Liberty - was being slowly trundled to Launch Pad 39B atop an enormous tractor-crawler roughly the size of a baseball diamond, creeping at less than a mile per hour on a 4-mile (6.5km) journey expected to take about 11 hours. The crawler is operated by a 25-person crew.

The spectacle was carried live on Nasa Television and the space agency's website. A band from the University of Central Florida played the National Anthem as the roll-out began in front of throngs of employees and other onlookers gathered outside to watch the event.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the world's most powerful rocket, right here," Nasa chief Bill Nelson told the crowd, gesturing toward the spacecraft minutes after the roll-out started. "Humanity will soon embark on a new era of exploration."

Among those in the crowd was former astronaut Tom Stafford, who orbited the moon as commander of Apollo 10 in 1969, Nasa said in its webcast.

The roll-out, paving the way for Nasa's uncrewed Artemis I mission around the moon and back, was delayed last month by a series of technical hurdles the space agency said it has since resolved as teams readied the rocket for the launch pad.

Dress rehearsal for launch

Once secured at the pad, the SLS-Orion ship is to be prepared for a critical pre-flight test called a "wet dress rehearsal," which will begin on April 3 and take about two days to complete.

Engineers plan to fully load the SLS core fuel tanks with super-cooled liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen propellant and conduct a simulated launch countdown - stopping seconds before the rocket's four R-25 engines would ignite - in a top-to-bottom evaluation of the entire system.

The outcome will determine when Nasa will attempt its first launch of the rocket and capsule combination, a mission designated Artemis I.