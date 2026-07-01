NASA vows to send ball to the Moon if US wins World Cup

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NASA administrator Jared Isaacman tried to rally Team USA players in 2026’s World Cup tournament, promising to send a soccer ball to the Moon if they win it all.

WASHINGTON - NASA’s chief on June 30 tried to rally Team USA players in 2026’s World Cup tournament, promising to send a soccer ball to the Moon if they win it all.

“That’s the challenge, okay, so Team USA, get the job done,” NASA head Jared Isaacman said during an event detailing the US space agency’s plans for a base on the Moon.

NASA has already sent a FIFA ball to the International Space Station as the US jointly hosts the 2026 tournament with Mexico and Canada.

But should the Americans triumph – a longshot – Isaacman vowed to send a soccer ball further than ever before.

He noted that in 1971 astronaut Alan Shepard famously took a few golf swings on the Moon, having tucked away a club and a couple balls.

“We’re going to one-up Alan Shepard,” Isaacman vowed. “We’re going to get the soccer ball there.”

“So, a little bit of motivation for the United States here on this one.”

Should the ball actually embark on a lunar journey, it would be transported on a payload including scientific instruments, part of US plans to build a Moon base in the coming years.

“If the United States wins the World Cup, we will absolutely find space,” said Carlos Garcia-Galan, NASA programme manager for the Moon base.

He wryly noted the tough road the players could face before such an achievement, but said the ball was light enough to make the trip.

“It’s all on the US men’s national team, so good luck,” Garcia-Galan said. AFP