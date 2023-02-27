Nasa, SpaceX postpone launch of next space station crew at 11th hour

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) and SpaceX early on Monday postponed the launch of two American astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and a United Arab Emirates crewmate minutes before they were due to lift off from Florida on a flight to the International Space Station (ISS).

The United States space agency and SpaceX, the private rocket company founded by billionaire Elon Musk, cited a technical glitch concerning the flow of ignition fluid used to help start the spacecraft’s engines.

The countdown seemed to be progressing smoothly until about 2½ minutes before blast-off, when Nasa announced on its live webcast that the launch of the four crew members on a six-month science mission would be postponed.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket topped with a Crew Dragon capsule was scheduled for lift-off at 1.45am EST (2.45pm Singapore time) from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The first backup launch opportunity for the mission was set for early on Tuesday, about 24 hours from the initial attempt to get the rocket off the ground.

Neither Nasa nor SpaceX immediately said how long it might actually take before they would be ready to try again.

Eleventh-hour launch scrubs are fairly routine in the highly complex and risky endeavour of human spaceflight.

Had Monday’s launch been a success, it was expected to take the crew about 25 hours to reach their destination at the ISS, a laboratory orbiting about 420km above Earth.

Designated Crew 6, the mission will carry the sixth long-duration ISS team that Nasa has flown aboard SpaceX since Mr Musk’s California-based company began sending American astronauts to orbit in May 2020. REUTERS