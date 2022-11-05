Nasa rolls moon rocket out to Kennedy Space Centre launch pad

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida - Nasa rolled out its largest-ever rocket to a launch pad in Florida on Friday and will try again 10 days from now to blast off on a much-delayed uncrewed mission to the Moon.

After two launch attempts were scrubbed this summer because of technical problems, the rocket returned to the Vehicle Assembly Building to protect it from Hurricane Ian.

The US space agency used the time to carry out minor repairs and to recharge the batteries that power systems on the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

The SLS rocket’s 6km journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building to the Kennedy Space Centre’s Launch Pad 39B took nearly nine hours, Nasa said.

The 98m-long rocket was rolled out slowly on a giant platform known as the crawler-transporter designed to minimise vibrations.

The next launch attempt is scheduled for 12.07am Eastern Time (12.07pm, Singapore time) on Nov 14, with backup dates on Nov 16 at 1.04am and Nov 19 at 1.45am.

“We’re comfortable launching at night,” Nasa associate administrator Jim Free said at a briefing on Thursday.

Free said radar and infrared camera imaging will provide the necessary data to track the rocket’s performance.

If the rocket blasts off on Nov 16, the mission would last a little more than 25 days with the crew capsule splashing down in the Pacific Ocean on Dec 9.