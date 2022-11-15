Nasa prepares for third attempt at Artemis lunar rocket launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida - Ground teams at Kennedy Space Centre prepared on Tuesday for a third try at launching Nasa’s towering, next-generation moon rocket, the debut flight of the US space agency’s Artemis lunar programme, 50 years after Apollo’s last moon mission.

The 32-storey tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket was due to blast off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 1.04am EST (0604 GMT) on Wednesday to send its Orion capsule on a 25-day voyage around the moon and back without astronauts aboard.

Nasa flight-readiness crews were eager for success after 10 weeks beset by engineering difficulties, two hurricanes and two trips from the spacecraft’s hangar to its launch pad.

Two previous launch attempts, on Aug 29 and Sept 3, were aborted because of fuel line leaks and other technical problems that Nasa has since resolved.

While moored to its launch pad last week, the rocket endured fierce winds and rains from Hurricane Nicole, forcing a two-day flight postponement.

Post-storm inspections found the hurricane had torn off a strip of ultra-thin protective sealant from Orion’s exterior, but Nasa officials said on Monday night the damage was minor and posed negligible risk to the launch.

Weather is always a factor beyond Nasa’s control.

The latest forecast on Monday called for a 90 per cent chance of favourable conditions during Wednesday’s two-hour launch window, according to the US Space Force at Cape Canaveral.

Dubbed Artemis I, the mission marks the first flight of the SLS rocket and the Orion capsule together, built under Nasa contracts with Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp, respectively.

It also signals a major change in direction for Nasa’s post-Apollo human spaceflight programme, after decades focused on low-Earth orbit with space shuttles and the International Space Station.