NASA astronaut who required evacuation from ISS ‘doing very well’

NASA astronaut Mike Fincke (second from left) with (from left) Crew-11 mission astronauts Oleg Platonov, Zena Cardman and Kimiya Yui on Aug 1, ahead of their journey to the International Space Station.

NEW YORK - The astronaut who faced a health issue prompting the first-ever medical evacuation in International Space Station history is “doing very well,” he said in a statement issued by NASA on Feb 25.

Colonel Mike Fincke, 58, said he’s “doing very well and continuing standard post-flight reconditioning” at NASA’s centre in Houston.

NASA had previously declined to identify which astronaut experienced the “medical event”, the details of which they still did not disclose in their Feb 25 statement.

The health issue prompted NASA to cut short the mission of a quartet including Americans Col Fincke and Zena Cardman, along with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov and Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui.

Col Fincke said that his Jan 7 health mishap required “immediate attention from my incredible crewmates.”

“Thanks to their quick response and the guidance of our NASA flight surgeons, my status quickly stabilised.”

The early flight home was not due to emergency, he said, but rather to “take advantage of advanced medical imaging not available on the space station.”

The crew splashed down off the California coast on Jan 15.

“Spaceflight is an incredible privilege, and sometimes it reminds us just how human we are,” Col Fincke said. AFP