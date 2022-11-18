Nancy Pelosi’s groundbreaking tenure opened up doors for women

WASHINGTON – Back in 2019, Ms Nancy Pelosi left a particularly contentious White House meeting with then President Donald Trump over the prolonged government shutdown and offered a concise description of how the negotiations went.

“I’m a mother of five, grandmother of nine. I know a temper tantrum when I see one,” Ms Pelosi said of the president, describing how he stormed out of the meeting.

Ms Pelosi, 82, has never shied away from subjects like child-rearing, even as she climbed a notoriously male-dominated congressional power structure. And so on Thursday, when Ms Pelosi announced she wouldn’t run again for Democratic leader, she wore suffragist white and highlighted the very first item on her resume.

“Never would I have thought that some day I would go from homemaker to House speaker,” she said to a standing ovation on the House floor.

Ms Pelosi paved the way for a generation of female legislators, many of whom now hold positions of power.

When she joined the House in 1987, there were 12 Democratic women. “Now there are 90, and we want more,” she said on Thursday.

Representative Annie Kuster, a New Hampshire Democrat, said Ms Pelosi changed the dynamic around being a working mother. When she was a young lawyer, Ms Kuster said she had to hide that she had children. That made Ms Pelosi’s oft-repeated motto “For the Children” an empowering one.

“She’s expanded the image of who can lead. She’s disrupted the image of who can lead and opened the door for all kinds of folks to walk through it and to be in these positions,” added Ms Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.

Be on her good side

Ms Pelosi’s leadership hasn’t been without friction, both within her own party and with other female lawmakers. Clashes between her and the original “Squad”, a group of congresswomen elected in 2018 that includes Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, regularly made headlines. Others acknowledged there could be tense moments.

“I’ve been on the good side of Nancy Pelosi and the bad side, and it’s much more pleasant to be on the good side,” said Representative Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat.

In the end, Ms Walsh notes, Ms Pelosi has been able to keep the divergent wings of the caucus together on many key votes.

Ms Pelosi used her gender as a tool, often remarking that she gave birth to five children in six years as a reminder of the full extent of her capabilities.

“We’ve seen her use toddler management skills from time to time,” said Pennsylvania Democratic Representative Mary Gay Scanlon, a mom of three. “You don’t let someone get away with anything, because then they’ll do it again.”

Before Ms Pelosi first took the speaker’s gavel in 2007, women had served as Supreme Court justices and in top Cabinet roles – but none had commanded their party.