Nancy Guthrie’s family members not suspects in kidnapping, police say

WASHINGTON – The authorities investigating the kidnapping of US TV anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mother said on Feb 16 that the woman’s family members were “cleared as possible suspects” in the case, as the search for the 84-year-old stretched into its third week.

Mrs Nancy Guthrie was reported missing from her home in the south-western state of Arizona on Feb 1, and federal investigators last week increased the reward for information leading to her location or the arrest of her captors to US$100,000 (S$126,500).

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released photos and video of a masked person approaching Mrs Nancy Guthrie’s home on the night of the kidnapping, but it has failed to identify a suspect in the case.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said on Feb 16 that investigators had ruled out Mrs Nancy Guthrie’s family members as having any involvement in her disappearance.

“To be clear... the Guthrie family – to include all siblings and spouses – has been cleared as possible suspects in this case,” Mr Nanos said in the statement posted to X, adding that the family “has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case”.

“To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.”

Investigators have not publicly named any suspects in the case that has captivated the nation, but they have released several photographs and videos showing an individual wearing gloves, a mask and a backpack approaching Mrs Guthrie’s doorstep in eerie black-and-white footage .

A holstered gun is apparently visible on the person’s waist.

On Feb 15 , the FBI said investigators found DNA on a glove that appears to match that worn by the masked person. The discovery was made about 3km from Mrs Nancy Guthrie’s home.

The Guthrie family has received ransom letters with payment demands, the FBI has said.

Ms Savannah Guthrie issued another plea to her mother’s captors in an Instagram video on Feb 15.

“It’s never too late to do the right thing,” she said. “We are here... And we believe in the essential goodness of every human being.” AFP