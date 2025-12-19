Straitstimes.com header logo

Mystery video stream appears on White House website

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the video stream, which could be seen on the Live News section of its website.

WASHINGTON - The White House website was disrupted late on the night of Dec 18 when a live stream appeared on it, showing a bearded young man wearing headphones and sitting in front of a microphone.

The video stream could be seen on the Live News section of the website shortly before midnight, and appeared and disappeared for about an hour. It was not clear if the episode was the result of a hack or an accidental post.

The video stream appears to be of someone who goes by the name @realmattmoney and has a programme on YouTube, where he is described as “a shepherd for individual investors” and “an engineer enthusiastic about providing energy to the world”.

Earlier on Dec 18, the Senate voted to confirm Mr Ethan Klein as US chief technology officer.

In 2014, people believed to be associated with Russia hacked unclassified White House computer networks, according to the Washington Post. BLOOMBERG

