THE BIG STORY

Trump's Senate trial likely in early days of Biden term

United States President Donald Trump's impeachment sets up a trial in the Senate in the early days of President-elect Joe Biden's term. This has raised concern among some Democrats that Mr Biden's ability to carry out his agenda may be hamstrung. The impeachment also raises a quandary for Republican senators.

Hume MRT station to be fitted out for $34.3m

A stretch of Bukit Timah not yet serviced by the MRT will see its long-empty Hume MRT station fitted out and one step closer to being operational by 2025, after the Land Transport Authority tasked JSM Construction Group to work on it for $34.3 million yesterday. Hume MRT station already has a shell structure constructed.

WORLD

WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate Covid-19 origins

A team of scientists led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) arrived yesterday in Wuhan, China, to investigate the origins of the coronavirus. The group was expected to be quarantined for two weeks. After that, the team will spend two weeks interviewing people from research institutes, hospitals and the seafood market in Wuhan where the virus is believed to have emerged.

OPINION

Post-Brexit Britain looks to pivot to Asia

Britain's departure from the European Union has reopened the debate about the country's purpose. As it redefines its role post-Brexit, it sees opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region and seeks a strong tilt towards a new engagement there. Global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal looks at the British pivot to Asia.

SINGAPORE

Man jailed for attacking mum over PIN for ATM

A man attacked his elderly mother after she refused to disclose the personal identification number of her automated teller machine (ATM) card. He even threatened to cut the 77-year-old's fingers with a knife. Adrian Yap Yin Leung, 56, was sentenced to five years and three months in jail yesterday over the attack.

LIFE

Premium skincare brands drawn to S'pore market

At least five premium skincare brands have recently launched in Singapore, drawn to savvy consumers who are willing and able to splurge on quality products. Among them are Japanese brands MT Metatron and Est, with counters at Isetan, and cult labels Dr Barbara Sturm and Augustinus Bader, which have also established a retail presence here.