A look back at Elon Musk's tweets: Musings and missteps

SAN FRANCISCO (AFP) - Mr Elon Musk's US$44 billion (S$60.6 billion) deal to buy Twitter will make the world's richest person the master of a global platform where he has grabbed the spotlight with musings, quips, and barbs.

Here is a look back at some attention-grabbing Musk moments on Twitter, where he is followed by more than 85 million people.

Titter?

In the week leading up to his unsolicited campaign to take the one-to-many messaging service private, Mr Musk fired off tweets joking about removing the "w" from Twitter's name and turning its San Francisco offices into housing for the homeless since "no one shows up".

He also conducted a Twitter poll asking whether there should be a button for editing tweets already posted - a change that many tweeters have long demanded.