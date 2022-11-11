Musk warns of Twitter bankruptcy as more senior executives quit

SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk on Thursday raised the possibility of the social media platform going bankrupt, capping a chaotic day that included a warning from a US regulator and departures of senior executives viewed as future leaders.

The billionaire told Twitter employees on a call that he could not rule out bankruptcy, two weeks after buying it for US$44 billion (S$60.9 billion) - a deal that credit experts say has left Twitter’s finances in a precarious position.

At Thursday’s meeting, Mr Musk warned employees that Twitter did not have the necessary cash to survive, said seven people familiar with the meeting. The social media company was running a negative cash flow of several billion dollars, Mr Musk added, without specifying if that was an annual figure.

Mr Musk added that he had recently sold Tesla stock to “save” Twitter. He has sold nearly US$4 billion in Tesla shares recently, according to regulatory filings this week.

Even so, he said Twitter remained overstaffed after mass layoffs of half of the company’s 7,500 employees last week. Remaining workers needed to be more “hard core”, Mr Musk said.

Two executives - Mr Yoel Roth and Ms Robin Wheeler - who moderated a Twitter Spaces chat with Mr Musk on Wednesday as he tried to assuage advertisers’ concerns, have resigned, one person close to the matter said.

Ms Wheeler was the face of Twitter for advertising after Mr Musk took over.

Mr Roth, who was head of safety and integrity at Twitter, has said Twitter had reduced views of harmful content in search results by 95 per cent compared to before Mr Musk’s acquisition.

Earlier on Thursday, Twitter’s Chief Security Officer Lea Kissner tweeted that she had quit.

Chief Privacy Officer Damien Kieran and Chief Compliance Officer Marianne Fogarty also resigned, according to an internal message posted to Twitter’s Slack messaging system on Thursday by an attorney on its privacy team.

The US Federal Trade Commission said it was watching Twitter with “deep concern” after these three privacy and compliance officers quit. These resignations potentially put Twitter at risk of violating regulatory orders.

Twitter, whose communication department has been laid off, did not respond to a request for comments on a potential bankruptcy, the FTC warning, or the departures.

Mr Musk, who ruthlessly moved to clean house after taking over Twitter on Oct 27, has said the company was losing more than US$4 million a day, largely because advertisers started fleeing once he took over.

Mr Musk has saddled Twitter with US$13 billion in debt, on which it faces interest payments totalling close to US$1.2 billion in the next 12 months. The payments exceed Twitter’s most recently disclosed cash flow, which amounted to US$1.1 billion as of the end of June.

“We are tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern,” Mr Douglas Farrar, the FTC’s director of public affairs, said.

“No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees. Our revised consent order gives us new tools to ensure compliance, and we are prepared to use them,” Mr Farrar said.