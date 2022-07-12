Donald Trump should forget about running for US president in 2024: Elon Musk

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Elon Musk said Donald Trump should forget about running for president in 2024 and instead should "sail into the sunset," presumably to make way for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whom he supports.

In a series of tweets to his 100 million followers on Monday (July 11) night, Mr Musk pointed out Mr Trump, now 76, would be 82 at the end of a second term, and "that is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America".

He also said there was "too much drama" when Trump was in office.

This marked the first time that Mr Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla, has said Mr Trump should forgo another campaign.

In an interview with Bloomberg News last month, Mr Musk said he was undecided about whom to support when asked if he'd back Mr Trump, who has strongly hinted at another run.

He added that Mr DeSantis, who's running for re-election and has shown growing strength in early polls among Republican 2024 hopefuls, would "win easily" against President Joe Biden.

Mr Musk's tweets came in response to criticism directed at him by Mr Trump at a rally in Alaska on Saturday.

Referring to Mr Musk's assertion that he'd never voted Republican until this June, Mr Trump said that contradicted what Mr Musk had told him.

The former president followed with an expletive description of the world's richest man and voiced his judgment on the Twitter acquisition agreement that Musk struck but is now trying to walk away from, calling it "rotten".

Although Mr Musk has been keen to share his political opinions, nearly all of the focus on him in recent days has been on the Twitter drama.

Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor said the company would pursue legal action in order to close the transaction "on the price and terms agreed by Mr. Musk".

The company has hired merger-law heavyweight Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and aims to file suit early this week, according to people familiar with the company's plans, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.