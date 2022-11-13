Musk to join G-20 summit in Indonesia virtually

Billionaire Elon Musk will attend the G-20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali virtually. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
8 min ago

NUSA DUA, Indonesia - Billionaire Elon Musk will join the G-20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali virtually rather than in person, an official from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce told CNBC Indonesia on Saturday.

“He is unable to attend because... there are incidents in the United States and he must be present there,” Mr Arsjad Rasyid, head of the chamber, was quoted as saying, adding that the Twitter and Tesla CEO would join virtually.

Organisers of the event did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for confirmation. REUTERS

