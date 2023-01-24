Musk testifies Saudis backed taking Tesla private before backpedalling

SAN FRANCISCO - Elon Musk testified on Monday that he was sure he had backing from Saudi financiers in 2018 to take Tesla private, but said the fund later backpedalled on its commitment.

At a trial in San Francisco federal court, Mr Musk told the investors’ lawyer, Mr Nicholas Porritt, that he met on July 31, 2018, with representatives of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), at Tesla’s Fremont, California, factory.

Mr Musk acknowledged he did not discuss a takeover price with representatives of the Saudi fund, but said they made clear they would do what it took to make a buyout happen.

“PIF unequivocally wanted to take Tesla private,” he testified.

Mr Musk subsequently said that Mr Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the fund, later backpedalled on the commitment to take Tesla private.

“I was very upset because he had been unequivocal in his support for taking Tesla private when we met and now he appeared to be backpedalling,” Mr Musk testified.

Attorneys for Mr Al-Rumayyan did not immediately return a request for comment.

The lawyer for the investors told the court that written evidence does not support Mr Musk’s claim that the Saudi fund made a commitment to him, adding that minutes of a meeting between Mr Musk and the Saudis showed the Saudis wanted to learn more about Mr Musk’s plan.

Mr Musk is defending against claims that he defrauded investors when the billionaire tweeted on Aug 7, 2018, that he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private at US$420 a share, and that “investor support is confirmed.”

Investors say they lost millions as a result of Mr Musk’s tweets.

The trial tests Mr Musk’s penchant for taking to Twitter to air his sometimes irreverent views, and when the world’s second-richest person can be held liable for crossing a line.

Tesla’s stock price surged after Mr Musk’s tweets, and later fell as it became clear the buyout would not materialise.