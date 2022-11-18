Musk softens remote-work mandate to retain Twitter employees

SAN FRANCISCO – Billionaire Elon Musk’s deadline for Twitter employees to either commit to the company’s new “hardcore” work environment or leave is approaching.

But more are opting to leave than Mr Musk anticipated, leading him and others to attempt to convince colleagues to stay, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mr Musk, who had earlier said he was strictly against remote work, sent a follow-up e-mail on Thursday softening his tone.

“All that is required for approval is that your manager takes responsibility for ensuring that you are making an excellent contribution,” he wrote, adding that staffers should have in-person meetings with their colleagues not less than once per month.

Mr Musk on Wednesday asked employees to formally state whether they were willing to keep working at the company – a commitment that would include “working long hours at high intensity”. Employees have until 5pm Thursday local time to fill out a Google form.

The form included just one possible response: “Yes”. Anyone who failed to accept the form by the deadline was told they would be out of the company with three months severance.

The ultimatum from Mr Musk came less than two weeks after he laid off 50 per cent of Twitter’s workforce, or roughly 3,700 employees.

Many Twitter workers consulted lawyers this week to determine what to do. The form included almost no details about the severance packages, and it was not immediately clear whether employees would receive legal protections that would allow them to keep vesting stock awards or maintain insurance coverage.

Mr Musk later sent a follow-up e-mail on remote work, according to a screenshot viewed by Bloomberg.

“Any manager who falsely claims that someone reporting to them is doing excellent work or that a given role is essential, whether remote or not, will be exited from the company,” he said.

Meanwhile, a new lawsuit has claimed that Mr Musk’s mandate that employees stop working remotely and put in “long hours at high intensity” discriminates against workers with disabilities.

Mr Dmitry Borodaenko, a California-based engineering manager who said Twitter fired him this week when he refused to report to the office, filed a proposed class action against the company in San Francisco federal court on Wednesday.

Mr Borodaenko said Mr Musk’s recent call for Twitter employees to return to the office or quit violates the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, which requires employers to offer reasonable accommodations to workers with disabilities.