Musk seeks up to $172 billion from OpenAI, Microsoft in ‘wrongful gains’

Mr Elon Musk, who left OpenAI in 2018 and now runs xAI with its competitor chatbot Grok, alleges that OpenAI violated its founding mission.

- Billionaire Elon Musk is seeking up to $134 billion (S$172 billion) from OpenAI and Microsoft , arguing he deserves the “wrongful gains” that they received from his early support of the artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, according to a court filing on Jan 16.

OpenAI gained between US$65.5 billion and US$109.4 billion from the billionaire entrepreneur’s contributions when he was co-founding OpenAI from 2015, while Microsoft gained between US$13.3 billion and US$25.1 billion, Mr Musk said in the federal court filing ahead of his trial against the two companies.

OpenAI, Microsoft and Mr Musk’s lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comments outside business hours. OpenAI has called the lawsuit “baseless” and part of a “harassment” campaign by Mr Musk. A Microsoft lawyer has said there is no evidence that the company “aided and abetted” OpenAI.

A judge in Oakland, California, ruled in January that a jury will hear the trial, expected to start in April.

Mr Musk’s filing says he contributed about US$38 million, 60 per cent of OpenAI’s early seed funding, helped recruit staff, connect the founders with key contacts and lend credibility to the project when it was created.

“Just as an early investor in a start-up company may realise gains many orders of magnitude greater than the investor’s initial investment, the wrongful gains that OpenAI and Microsoft have earned – and which Mr Musk is now entitled to disgorge – are much larger than Mr Musk’s initial contributions,” he argues.

The filing says his contributions to OpenAI and Microsoft were calculated by his expert witness, financial economist C. Paul Wazzan.

Mr Musk may seek punitive damages and other penalties, including a possible injunction, if the jury finds either company liable, the filing says, without specifying what form any injunction might take. REUTERS