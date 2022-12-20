Musk says Twitter will restrict voting on policy to Blue members

NEW YORK – Twitter will restrict voting on major policy decisions to paying Twitter Blue subscribers, company owner Elon Musk said in one of his first tweets following a poll calling for him to step down.

Responding to a Blue member going by the name Unfiltered Boss, Mr Musk agreed with the suggestion that only subscribers should have a voice in future policy and said, “Twitter will make that change”.

A day earlier, the billionaire chief pledged to submit all future policy decisions to a vote and offered Twitter users a choice on leadership, asking them if he should step down.

More than 10 million, or 57.5 per cent of the vote, were in favour of Mr Musk relinquishing his role as head of Twitter.

He has yet to publicly address the outcome of the poll, which he committed to abide by when issuing it.

Mr Musk’s dramatic offer came shortly after he attended the World Cup final match in Qatar, triggering a wave of trending topics such as “VOTE YES” and “CEO of Twitter”.