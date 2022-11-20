Trump account reappears on Twitter after Musk reinstatement

WASHINGTON - Mr Donald Trump’s once-blocked Twitter account reappeared on the platform, minutes after company owner Elon Musk announced he was lifting the 22-month suspension on the former president over incitement of violence.

Mr Elon Musk said on Saturday that Mr Donald Trump would be allowed back on Twitter after the site’s new owner ran a poll in which a narrow majority of 15 million voters supported the move.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Mr Musk tweeted of the former US President’s account, which was banned last year after a mob of his supporters attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

51.8 per cent voted in favour of reinstatement.

Earlier in the day Mr Trump had appeared less than keen.

“I don’t see any reason for it,” the former president said via video when asked whether he planned to return to Twitter by a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting.

He said he would stick with his new platform Truth Social, the app developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) startup, which he said had better user engagement than Twitter and was doing “phenomenally well”.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

Mr Trump, who on Tuesday launched a bid to regain the White House in 2024, praised Mr Musk and said he had always liked him. But Mr Trump also said Twitter suffered from bots, fake accounts and that the problems it faced were “incredible”.

Mr Musk first said in May he planned to reverse the ban on Mr Trump, and the timing of any return by Mr Trump was closely watched – and feared – by many of Twitter’s advertisers.

The billionaire has since sought to reassure users and advertisers that such a decision would be made with consideration by a content moderation council composed of people with “widely diverse viewpoints” and no account reinstatements would happen before the council convened.

He also said Twitter would not reinstate any banned users until there was a “clear process for doing so.”

But this week, Mr Musk reinstated comedian Kathy Griffin, who had been banned for changing her profile name to “Elon Musk” which violated his new rule against impersonation without indicating it was a parody account. There has been no new information about process or the moderation council.