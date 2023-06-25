Musk says he will train if martial arts cage match with Zuckerberg takes hold

Mr Elon Musk (left) said the match “might actually happen” and that it could go badly if Mr Mark Zuckerberg takes it seriously. PHOTOS: REUTERS, MARK ZUCKERBERG/FACEBOOK
WASHINGTON - Mr Elon Musk said on Saturday he will start training if the mixed martial arts cage fight he has provoked with fellow billionaire media mogul Mark Zuckerberg takes shape.

Twitter owner Musk tweeted on Tuesday he was up for a cage match in Las Vegas with Mr Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook parent Meta, who has trained in jiu-jitsu.

“I haven’t started training yet. So if this does happen, I will,” Mr Musk said in a talk on Twitter with Mr Ashlee Vance, the author of a book on Mr Musk and the space race.

The match “might actually happen” said Mr Musk while attending a birthday party in Europe, adding it was possible that it could go badly if Mr Zuckerberg takes the match seriously.

Mr Musk also said SpaceX investments in the rocket Starship, the debut flight of which exploded over the Gulf of Mexico in April raising questions about environmental impacts, may approach US$3 billion (S$4.06 billion) this year.

Mr Musk said SpaceX was working on improvements to Starship. REUTERS

