Musk says he repeatedly declined invitations from Epstein

Elon Musk says that he was “well aware that some e-mail correspondence” with Jeffrey Epstein could be misinterpreted and used to smear his name in a reply to a user on X.

“No one pushed harder than me to have the Epstein files released and I’m glad that has finally happened,” he wrote.

The billionaire said that he had very little correspondence with Epstein and had previously declined invitations to go to his island or to fly on the “Lolita Express”.

He added that he cared more that the US prosecute “those who committed serious crimes with Epstein”. Bloomberg