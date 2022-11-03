Musk’s SpaceX dismantles Hyperloop prototype, puts up a carpark

NEW YORK – Mr Erik Wright was thrilled when he got the news in 2016 that his business had been selected to help with an ambitious technology project: building the prototype tunnel for Mr Elon Musk’s Hyperloop.

The initiative was envisioned as a test run for a futuristic transportation system involving levitating pods hurtling through tubes at speeds of hundreds of kilometres per hour.

Earlier this year, Mr Wright got a text with an update on the tunnel: It was slated to be torn down.

The demise of the test tunnel – a roughly 1.6km-long white cylinder running along Jack Northrop Avenue near the Space Exploration Technologies Corp office in Hawthorne, California – is symbolic of a larger retreat.

While Mr Musk still says he wants to build a Hyperloop, the project has been indefinitely shelved.

Mr Musk did end up founding a tunnel-based company called Boring Co, but it falls short of levitation and jet-like speeds. Instead, at its transit system in Las Vegas, Teslas drive conference-goers through dedicated subterranean roads at a ho-hum pace.

Boring Co and SpaceX representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

Still, Mr Wright said, the short-lived test project remains a highlight of his career.

Back when his company, Precision Construction Services, based in San Luis Obispo, California, took the work, it was a small firm with just a handful of accomplishments.

Since then, it has landed several high profile gigs, including building a 3D printing lab for the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and work on various launch facilities at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

“The Hyperloop is quite a badge of honour for us,” Mr Wright said.

It even helped the company land several non-transportation contracts, such as an 8,000 sq ft climbing gym.

Customers told him, “If you built the Hyperloop, you can definitely build my project,” he said.