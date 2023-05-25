Musk’s right-wing pivot: Glitchy DeSantis show highlights doubts over billionaire’s bid to topple Fox

SAN FRANCISCO – Glitches marring the Twitter launch of Mr Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign on Wednesday put fresh dents in Mr Elon Musk’s hopes of turning the network into a Fox News challenger, fueling doubts over the billionaire’s right-wing pivot.

Just a few hundred thousand people tuned in for the audio-only livestream with Mr DeSantis. But even with that relatively small audience for a virtual online assembly – videogames such as Fortnite regularly host audiences in the millions – it was vexed by crashes and delays for nearly half an hour.

The result was a tsunami of memes and comments mocking the right-wing Florida governor’s “failure to launch” and raising new questions about whether billionaire Mr Musk’s drastic cutbacks at Twitter have hurt the platform.

Along with mocking the technical meltdowns, many users also criticised the failure by hosts of the livestream to challenge Mr DeSantis on his statements, which largely followed his deeply conservative “anti-woke” cultural talking points.

“Disaster. He’s killed the bird,” read a tweet from the account of @Jason_Kint apparently referring to Mr Musk and Twitter’s bird logo.

Mr DeSantis’ choice of outlet for his announcement followed news that ousted Fox News star Tucker Carlson will move his show to Twitter. The Daily Wire, a conservative news outlet, has also said Twitter will host its video and podcasts.

Mr Musk has touted the events as his effort to turn Twitter into what he describes as a digital town square, and help turn his roller-coaster-ride buyout of the social media giant in 2022 into a money-winning proposition.

He even ended the DeSantis launch by optimistically encouraging other presidential candidates to take part in similar events.

Mr Musk’s challenge is to find “big name users who will come and create content on Twitter” that will encourage users to spend time on the platform, said Mr Andrew Selepak, assistant media professor at the University of Florida.

The problem is that Mr Musk is increasingly limiting himself to the right wing, which may scare away a chunk of advertisers that are willing to pay to display on Twitter.

“If it becomes an entirely right leaning platform, then yes, you would lose audience, you would lose advertising,” said Professor Selepak.

‘I don’t care!’

Mr Musk is being driven by two contradictory forces. On the one hand, he would like to see Twitter win him back his US$44 billion (S$59 billion) investment and to do that he will have to keep advertisers on board.

On the other hand, Mr Musk wants to remain Mr Musk.

Major advertisers fled in droves after his takeover, unimpressed by the tycoon’s mercurial behaviour and the firing of thousands of people, many of whom scrubbed away bad content from Twitter.