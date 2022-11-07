Musk lays out Twitter mission: To have the most accurate information about the world

SAN FRANCISCO - Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday the social media platform’s mission was to become the most accurate source of information about the world, sparking debate about how it would achieve that and who determines what is accurate.

A flurry of drastic measures including sacking half the staff and charging users since he took over Twitter in a US$44 billion (S$62 billion) deal just about a week ago has provided some early clues to how the platform will be reshaped by the world’s richest person.

Some advertises have pulled spending since the deal was announced, with Mr Musk blaming activist groups for pressuring advertisers amid concerns about its content moderation.

“Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission,” Mr Musk said on Sunday.

His tweet instantly triggered tens of thousands of replies and provoked lively debates on how the mission will be achieved.