Musk and Zuckerberg call out each other for cage fight

PARIS - Tech titans Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are in a fierce business rivalry that has spilt over into a playground spat, with the two men offering to fight each other in a cage.

Months after Mr Musk took over Twitter, Mr Zuckerberg’s Meta hinted it was planning to launch its own text-based social media platform – essentially a direct rival.

Mr Musk has trolled Mr Zuckerberg ever since with messages on Twitter, telling his fans this week: “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

Mr Zuckerberg, who has followed the trend of tech bosses getting buff and posting martial arts videos, responded on Wednesday on his Instagram Stories with a screenshot of the message and a response: “Send me location.”

Meta confirmed to AFP that Mr Zuckerberg’s message was genuine.

The exchange has provoked mirth on social media, with plenty of fight predictions – Mr Zuckerberg emerging as the clear favourite.

“Please god let this happen,” technology journalist Taylor Lorenz wrote on Twitter.

“The best Musk-Zuckerberg cage match is one in which two men enter and no men leave,” wrote podcaster Bennett Tomlin.